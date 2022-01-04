Lake Area 911 centers are starting to see overhauls taking place as the number of calls for service continue to rise.

In Benton County, officials have already started construction of a new facility which will help upgrade the county’s 911 program.

New equipment and better desks are being installed to improve quality of service as well.

In Laclede County officials are working to replace equipment that is close to 15-years old.

Officials say the new equipment being installed includes four counsels, desk sets software, support, and the training to go with it.

All of that is costing the Sheriff’s office around $613,000 dollars and it should be finished by July or August of this year.