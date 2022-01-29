The Community Foundation of the Lake is announcing the grant awards in the Lake Community.

These grants are available for animal shelters and rescue centers in the Lake Region.

Officials report that Forget me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, Ivy Bend Animal Rescue, Meowtown Animal Rescue, Dogwood Animal Shelter and the Ozarks Kat and K9 center all received a grant.

The next grant opening will be in the fall and details will be posted on the CFL’s website as it gets closer.

