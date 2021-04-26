News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Area Attorney Faces Suspension Of License – Under Investigation

By

A lake area attorney is being accused of Fraud by the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

According to court documents, the counsel is looking to revoke the license of Meagan Howe, following the outcome of an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct.

The 39-page document details out numerous complaints from clients, past employees and an audit of Howe’s trust and her current operating accounts.

The counsel is arguing that that the temporary suspension is needed to protect the public, because Howe has allegedly misappropriated client funds and defrauded clients.

Howe, who has offices in both Camdenton and Lebanon, is denying the allegations and her attorneys have since submitted a rebuttal to the request.

She’s being represented by Downey Law Group of St. Louis

This is a developing story and we’ll bring the latest details as soon as they’re available.

