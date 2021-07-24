Lake Area Beaches Are Open For The Weekend

The Beaches are open across the Lake.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says all Lake Area Beaches have clean water.
That includes the beaches at Lake of the Ozarks State Park and Truman State Park.
Enjoy your day at the beach.
***More beach stuff:
Beaches open as of July 22, 2021
Cuivre River State Park, 678 State Rt 147, Troy
Finger Lakes State Park, 1505 E. Peabody Rd, Columbia
Harry S Truman State Park Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw
Harry S Truman State Park Day Use Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw
Lake Wappapello State Park, Hwy 172, Williamsville
Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser
Lake of the Ozarks State Park Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy 54, Osage Beach
Pomme de Terre State Park Pittsburg Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg
Pomme de Terre State Park Hermitage Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg
St. Joe State Park Monsanto Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills
St. Joe State Park Pim Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills
Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Hwy 215, Dadeville
Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville
Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson
Wakonda State Park, 32836 State Park Rd, La Grange
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park, 26600 Park Rd N, Lawson
Beaches closed as of July 22, 2021
Long Branch State Park, 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon – Closed due to flooding.
Mark Twain State Park, 37352 Shrine Rd, Florida, Missouri – Closed due to flooding.
Additional information may be found on the department’s website at http://dnr.mo.gov/asp/beaches/