Lake Area Beaches Are Open For The Weekend

The Beaches are open across the Lake.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says all Lake Area Beaches have clean water.

That includes the beaches at Lake of the Ozarks State Park and Truman State Park.

Enjoy your day at the beach.

***More beach stuff:

Beaches open as of July 22, 2021

Cuivre River State Park, 678 State Rt 147, Troy

Finger Lakes State Park, 1505 E. Peabody Rd, Columbia

Harry S Truman State Park Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw

Harry S Truman State Park Day Use Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw

Lake Wappapello State Park, Hwy 172, Williamsville

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy 54, Osage Beach

Pomme de Terre State Park Pittsburg Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg

Pomme de Terre State Park Hermitage Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg

St. Joe State Park Monsanto Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills

St. Joe State Park Pim Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills

Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Hwy 215, Dadeville

Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville

Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson

Wakonda State Park, 32836 State Park Rd, La Grange

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park, 26600 Park Rd N, Lawson

Beaches closed as of July 22, 2021

Long Branch State Park, 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon – Closed due to flooding.

Mark Twain State Park, 37352 Shrine Rd, Florida, Missouri – Closed due to flooding.