Lake Area Businessman Convicted of Assault; Multiple Charges Still Pending

A lake area businessman facing multiple criminal charges has been convicted on two of them. Tom Rickey II of Sunrise Beach was found guilty on two counts of felony assault. He was acquitted on a charge of property damage. He still has at least two other trials scheduled. The charges against him included allegations that he tried to run over his ex-girlfriend with a car, stealing, and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, among others. He fled from authorities after allegedly kidnapping his own child. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City.