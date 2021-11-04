Lake Area Candyland Toy Benefit Returns To Stone Crest Mall

Underprivileged children in the Lake Area will be the focus of a longtime event being presented again this year by the Lake Ozark Rotary Club.

2021 Candyland, at Stonecrest Mall in Osage Beach, begins on November 27th and goes through December 10th.

Those wanting to spread the Christmas spirit can select a candy cane with a child’s name on it from a tree set up in the Mall.

Then you go purchase a gift and return it, plus the candy cane, to the mall for distribution.

Cash donations are also being taken for the cause by contacting the Rotary Club.

To date, since being founded in 1984, more than 12,500 children have been served by the effort.