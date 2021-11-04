News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Candyland Toy Benefit Returns To Stone Crest Mall

By

Underprivileged children in the Lake Area will be the focus of a longtime event being presented again this year by the Lake Ozark Rotary Club.

2021 Candyland, at Stonecrest Mall in Osage Beach, begins on November 27th and goes through December 10th.

Those wanting to spread the Christmas spirit can select a candy cane with a child’s name on it from a tree set up in the Mall.

Then you go purchase a gift and return it, plus the candy cane, to the mall for distribution.

Cash donations are also being taken for the cause by contacting the Rotary Club.

To date, since being founded in 1984, more than 12,500 children have been served by the effort.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com