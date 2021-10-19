News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Chamber Announces “Day of the Dead” Event

By

At first glance, you might wonder about the chosen theme for the upcoming Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Dinner…”Day of the Dead.” But according to Executive Director Paige Jones, the theme is a perfect fit for the event…

      NEWS-10-19-2021 CHAMBER DINNER - 18th October 2021

The fall dinner and awards gathering at Camden on the Lake is set for Wednesday, the 27th of this month. It will run from 5:30-8:00pm and include the annual awards for small and large businesses along with the presentation of the “Distinguished Citizen of the Year.” Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website or by calling the chamber office. RSVP’s are required by the end of business on Thursday of this week.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com