Lake Area Chamber Announces “Day of the Dead” Event

At first glance, you might wonder about the chosen theme for the upcoming Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Dinner…”Day of the Dead.” But according to Executive Director Paige Jones, the theme is a perfect fit for the event…

The fall dinner and awards gathering at Camden on the Lake is set for Wednesday, the 27th of this month. It will run from 5:30-8:00pm and include the annual awards for small and large businesses along with the presentation of the “Distinguished Citizen of the Year.” Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website or by calling the chamber office. RSVP’s are required by the end of business on Thursday of this week.