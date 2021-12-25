News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Churches Offer Christmas Services

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 24, 2021 , , , , , ,
lighted taper candle

A number of area churches are offering special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services across the Lake Area.

A full list of those services and their locations can be seen below:

 

CHRISTMAS  EVE  SERVICES  2021

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Dec 24, 2021

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church

184 Sunset Hill Drive / Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Phone: 573 374-5267 / Email: office@kentmemorial.com

Hours of Operation: 6:00 p.m.

Please join us at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church for our Christmas Eve Worship on Friday, December 24 at 6:00 p,m.  It will be a Candlelight and Communion Service with Special Music.  O come, let us adore Him!

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

DEC 24, 2021

Linn Creek Baptist Church

A Road, Linn Creek, MO

Time of Service: 5:00

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Versailles First Baptist Church

209 E Jasper St / Versailles, MO / 573-378-4693

Candlelight Service: 6:00p

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Christ The King Lutheran Church

1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO

573-365-5212  /  email: ctk@ctklo.org

TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:00 & 7:00

Christmas Day Service: 11:00a

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Church of Osage Hills

5237 Osage Beach Pkwy

573-348-1030  /  admin @ osagehills.org

TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 & 7:00

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Faith Bridge United Methodist Church

901 Highway 42 / Osage Beach, MO

573-348-9454

Christmas Eve Service: 6:60p

All those traveling for Christmas are welcome to attend

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Hope Lutheran Chapel

5709 Osage Beach Parkway (next door to KRMS radio)

573-348-2108

Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm

Christmas  Day Service:  9:00am

All are welcome

 

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Dec 24

Peace Lutheran Church

9307 North State Hwy 5

Camdenton-Greenview, MO

Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm

 

If your church is holding a service and it’s not currently on our list, please e-mail us the details to newsroom@krmsradio.com

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Hospital Identifies Core Issues For Healthcare At The Lake

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News Top Stories

Morgan School Board Stands Against CRT Teaching

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Drug Raid In Lebanon Nets Meth, Guns And One Person

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Churches Offer Christmas Services

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Hospital Identifies Core Issues For Healthcare At The Lake

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News Top Stories

Morgan School Board Stands Against CRT Teaching

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Drug Raid In Lebanon Nets Meth, Guns And One Person

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com