A number of area churches are offering special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services across the Lake Area.

A full list of those services and their locations can be seen below:

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES 2021

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Dec 24, 2021

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church

184 Sunset Hill Drive / Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Phone: 573 374-5267 / Email: office@kentmemorial.com

Hours of Operation: 6:00 p.m.

Please join us at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church for our Christmas Eve Worship on Friday, December 24 at 6:00 p,m. It will be a Candlelight and Communion Service with Special Music. O come, let us adore Him!

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

DEC 24, 2021

Linn Creek Baptist Church

A Road, Linn Creek, MO

Time of Service: 5:00

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Versailles First Baptist Church

209 E Jasper St / Versailles, MO / 573-378-4693

Candlelight Service: 6:00p

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Christ The King Lutheran Church

1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO

573-365-5212 / email: ctk@ctklo.org

TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:00 & 7:00

Christmas Day Service: 11:00a

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Church of Osage Hills

5237 Osage Beach Pkwy

573-348-1030 / admin @ osagehills.org

TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 & 7:00

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Faith Bridge United Methodist Church

901 Highway 42 / Osage Beach, MO

573-348-9454

Christmas Eve Service: 6:60p

All those traveling for Christmas are welcome to attend

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Hope Lutheran Chapel

5709 Osage Beach Parkway (next door to KRMS radio)

573-348-2108

Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm

Christmas Day Service: 9:00am

All are welcome

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP

Dec 24

Peace Lutheran Church

9307 North State Hwy 5

Camdenton-Greenview, MO

Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm

If your church is holding a service and it’s not currently on our list, please e-mail us the details to newsroom@krmsradio.com