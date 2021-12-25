A number of area churches are offering special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services across the Lake Area.
A full list of those services and their locations can be seen below:
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES 2021
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Dec 24, 2021
Kent Memorial Lutheran Church
184 Sunset Hill Drive / Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
Phone: 573 374-5267 / Email: office@kentmemorial.com
Hours of Operation: 6:00 p.m.
Please join us at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church for our Christmas Eve Worship on Friday, December 24 at 6:00 p,m. It will be a Candlelight and Communion Service with Special Music. O come, let us adore Him!
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
DEC 24, 2021
Linn Creek Baptist Church
A Road, Linn Creek, MO
Time of Service: 5:00
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Versailles First Baptist Church
209 E Jasper St / Versailles, MO / 573-378-4693
Candlelight Service: 6:00p
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Christ The King Lutheran Church
1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO
573-365-5212 / email: ctk@ctklo.org
TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:00 & 7:00
Christmas Day Service: 11:00a
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Church of Osage Hills
5237 Osage Beach Pkwy
573-348-1030 / admin @ osagehills.org
TWO (2) Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 & 7:00
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Faith Bridge United Methodist Church
901 Highway 42 / Osage Beach, MO
573-348-9454
Christmas Eve Service: 6:60p
All those traveling for Christmas are welcome to attend
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Hope Lutheran Chapel
5709 Osage Beach Parkway (next door to KRMS radio)
573-348-2108
Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm
Christmas Day Service: 9:00am
All are welcome
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP
Dec 24
Peace Lutheran Church
9307 North State Hwy 5
Camdenton-Greenview, MO
Christmas Eve Service: 6:00pm
If your church is holding a service and it’s not currently on our list, please e-mail us the details to newsroom@krmsradio.com