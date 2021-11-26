Lake Area Circuit Judge Credits Officers/Community With Permanency Award Win

A Lake Area judge goes on record to give credit where credit is due.

Honorable Circuit Judge Matthew P. Hamner says much of the credit for the 26th Judicial Circuit being recognized with another “Permanency Award” has to be directed to juvenile officers, the children’s division and the local sheriff’s departments “They’re the ones who give their blood, sweat, tears and time…during work hours, event after work hours…wherever they’re needed, they’re the ones that make this happen.”

Judge Hamner also says, another key to the circuit’s success when it comes to children’s issues, is the foster program which is in dire need of more families willing to open their doors for the cause “We’ve got 443 in care and we have less than 100 foster families to take care of them. So that’s a lot of kids and not enough foster families.”

Anyone interested in, possibly, become part of the foster program here in the Lake Area, should contact the 26th Judicial Circuit Office in Camdenton.