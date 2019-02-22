News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Contractor Faces Eight New Felony Counts

By Leave a Comment

An Osage Beach businessman already on bond for eight felony charges now faces another eight felony charges. Contractor Kevin Short is accused of forgery in the new eight-count case filed, on Thursday, in Camden County. The charges stem from incidents, allegedly, happening in April, May and June of 2018. Short has three previous cases in Camden County and one in Laclede County that remain open after a motion to revoke his bonds were turned aside by the court, instead, ordering the previous bonds to be continued. In those cases, Short faces three other forgery counts along with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, tampering with a victim, harassment and a bad check charge.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!