Lake Area Contractor Faces Eight New Felony Counts

An Osage Beach businessman already on bond for eight felony charges now faces another eight felony charges. Contractor Kevin Short is accused of forgery in the new eight-count case filed, on Thursday, in Camden County. The charges stem from incidents, allegedly, happening in April, May and June of 2018. Short has three previous cases in Camden County and one in Laclede County that remain open after a motion to revoke his bonds were turned aside by the court, instead, ordering the previous bonds to be continued. In those cases, Short faces three other forgery counts along with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, tampering with a victim, harassment and a bad check charge.