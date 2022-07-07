News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local News

Lake Area Cooling Stations Available

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 7, 2022

With the forecast sounding like a broken record for at least the next several days, one question being raised is where can someone turn to get a break from the heat…? Here in the lake area, according to the State of Missouri Data Portal, there is a total of 19 official cooling stations in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties. Most of the locations include the county libraries and senior centers and are generally available during business hours. Statewide, there are 529 official cooling centers. You can find the list of cooling centers in the lake area on the KRMS website and the statewide list on the website “data.mo.gov” and follow the links.

 

 

CAMDEN                                        MILLER

-Camdenton Sr. Center                      -Friendship Hall (Iberia)

-Stoutland Library                              -Miller Co Library Service (Iberia)

-Macks Creek Library                        -Miller Co Library (Eldon)

-Macks Creek Sr. Center                    -Eldon Sr. Center

-Camden Co Library (Camdenton)

-Osage Beach Library

-Climax Springs Library                     BENTON

-Sunrise Beach Library                       -Cole Camp Sr. Center

-Climas Springs Civic Center             -Cole Camp Library

-Warsaw Branch Library

MORGAN                                            -Warsaw Sr. Center

-Morgan Co Library (Versailles)

-Versailles Sr. Center

-Westside Sr. Center (Laurie)

By Reporter Mike Anthony

