Lake Area Developer Admits to Swindling Customers

A developer facing criminal charges in Camden and Miller counties has entered a plea deal to federal allegations that he cheated six families out of their investments in Kirkwood. 33-year old Morgan Bullock pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Federal Court in St. Louis. He originally planned to build several homes in Kirkwood, but failed to pay required fees totaling over $533,000. Instead, he cancelled the development and kept the deposits the families had paid for their homes and used it for a personal spending spree. His company, Silver8, filed bankruptcy last year and Bullock Building and Development filed in January of this year. Locally he’s accused of writing bad checks totaling tens of thousands of dollars, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

