Lake Area Escapes Brunt of Winter Weather, Rest of State Not as Fortunate

While the Lake Area and Central Missouri, for the most part, escaped any significant weather-related problems other than the cold this weekend, other areas around the state did not. Mother Nature delivered snow and ice, especially to southeast Missouri, causing quite a few problems with travel. The highway patrol reported, as of 2:00 Saturday afternoon, there were more than 11-hundred calls for service related to the weather, statewide, with nearly 400 motorists stranded, 198 traffic crashes, 31 injuries and at least one fatality. One traffic crash, along Interstate-55 in southeast Missouri, involved 15 vehicles including an 18-wheeler striking a fire truck which was already working the incident. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries and none from the semi striking the fire truck.

