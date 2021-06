Real Estate across the Lake Area continues its climb in popularity and now it’s reaching the agricultural sector.

According to the Rural Mainstreet Index, June Farmland prices in the Lake Region are at nearly 75%, just shy of May’s number of 78%, which is a record 9th straight high number for Farms since 2013.

In addition to the high prices for farmland, area farmers tell KRMS News that farm equipment sales are also on the rise, spike from 67% to now 71%, the highest since 2012.