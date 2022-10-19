Lake Area Fire District Shuffle

A couple familiar faces to the fire industry have moved on to be named as division chiefs for neighboring fire districts.

Mark Amsinger, serving the lake area since 1996 and most recently as the chief in Lake Ozark, was introduced on social media as taking over the position for the Mid-County District.

Amsinger fills the position recently vacated by Rob Odenwald who is now with the Sunrise Beach District.

As division chiefs, Amsinger and Odenwald are responsible for heading up their new districts’ training divisions.