News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Fire District Shuffle

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 19, 2022 , , ,

A couple familiar faces to the fire industry have moved on to be named as division chiefs for neighboring fire districts.

Mark Amsinger, serving the lake area since 1996 and most recently as the chief in Lake Ozark, was introduced on social media as taking over the position for the Mid-County District.

Amsinger fills the position recently vacated by Rob Odenwald who is now with the Sunrise Beach District.

As division chiefs, Amsinger and Odenwald are responsible for heading up their new districts’ training divisions.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Wednesday Is Missouri Day In The Show Me State

Oct 19, 2022 News Press Release