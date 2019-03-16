Lake Area Fire Districts Stretched Thin Overnight With Restaurant and a Condo Fires

UPDATE: The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District says one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following an early-morning condo fire at Southwood Shores. The blaze began just before 2am Saturday. Lake Ozark used their waterboat to assist in fighting the fire. They were able to contain it to one building. Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount, Moreau, Cole County, Jefferson City, Mid-County, and Gravois firefighters provided assistance along with Miller County Ambulance.

Original Story:

Although not many details are available, Lake Area fire district personnel were stretched thin overnight battling two separate commercial fires. Firefighters from Sunrise Beach were toned out to the Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon on North Highway 5, while firefighters from Lake Ozark were toned out to the Southwood Shores Condominiums on HH near the 12 mile marker by water. According to the LOFPD, the second alarm blaze was contained to one building. Several departments from aroung the Lake Area provided mutual aid to help at the scenes of the two fires. It’s not known at this time if there were any injuries or the causes of the two fires. KRMS News will update the stories as more details become available.