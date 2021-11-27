News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Area Fire Districts Urging You to Refrain from Open Burning of Any Kind Until Further Notice

By

With sunshine and temperatures expected in the mid-50’s to mid-60’s over the next several days, many might be tempted to get in some open burning.

However, lake area fire districts are urging you to call first to see if it’s a good day for any kind of burning.

Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock says that the current fire danger level is “high” at a 3 and could be adjusted up into the “very high” or “extreme” level until some more precipitation is received.

A combination of low humidity and winds over 10-miles-per-hour combine to make it a bad time to burn.

Fire districts in the lake area have responded to several natural cover incidents over the past couple of weeks including one in the Montreal area which covered over one-thousand acres and took 3-4 days to fully extinguish.

