News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Lake Area Fugitive Apprehended When Warrensburg Police Dog Takes ‘Bite Out of Crime’

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Sep 2, 2022

A lake area fugitive and his female companion, also wanted on several warrants, are taken into custody in Johnson County. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says the joint effort involving several law enforcement agencies came to an end with Stewart Kimbrell and Crystal Summers being arrested in Warrensburg. It’s alleged that Kimbrell and Summers abandoned her 9-year-old boy in a wooded area while being able to earlier elude authorities, including the highway patrol, in Pettis County. Among the outstanding warrants against Kimbrell are failure to appear in Morgan County on a felony charge of stealing a catalytic converter and for failing to appear in Laurie Municipal Court on a misdemeanor larceny charge. A third individual at the scene was also taken into custody. Kimbrell was treated at a nearby hospital for a dog bite suffered courtesy of the Warrensburg police dog during the apprehension.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

Sep 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Camden EMA Partnership with NWS Recognized

Aug 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered

Aug 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

Sep 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Lake Area Fugitive Apprehended When Warrensburg Police Dog Takes ‘Bite Out of Crime’

Sep 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Camden EMA Partnership with NWS Recognized

Aug 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered

Aug 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com