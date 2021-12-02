Several Lake Area kindergartners were special guests during the decorating of the Governor’s Christmas Tree this week.

Students from Eugene R-5 School District joined Governor Mike Parson to sing Christmas Carols while decorating the 10-foot-tall Lobolly Pitch tree, which was delivered to the Governor’s Mansion from Jackson Missouri.

During the time Governor Parson proclaimed December 2021 as “Christmas Tree Month” in Missouri.

Photos from the event:







***More info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson hosted a ceremony proclaiming December 2021 as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests, which were held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.

“A Christmas tree is a classic symbol of the holiday season,” Governor Parson said. “I can think of no better way to kick off this Christmas season than decorating a tree raised right here in Missouri. Tree farms located in all areas of the state make it easy to choose the perfect tree for every home and family.”

The 2021 winning tree and wreath come from Steve and Teresa Meier of Meier Horseshoe Pines in Jackson, Missouri. The Meier family began growing trees and family traditions at their small business in 1988 with a team of Belgian horses and a wagon to take visitors to handpick the perfect tree.

Today, the Meier family sells Christmas trees and fresh wreaths and operates a Christmas shop selling ornaments, decorations, and locally made products. The family is a multi-year winner of both the Christmas tree and wreath competitions.

This year’s tree in the Missouri Capitol is a Loblolly Pitch, a relatively new hybrid known for strong branches and fast growth. The tree is 10 feet tall and only four years old and was raised at Meier Horseshoe Pines from a seedling that originated at the Missouri State Forest Nursery in Licking.

To plan your family’s visit to a local Christmas tree farm in your area, visit MissouriGrownUSA.com or MissouriChristmasTrees.org.