Lake Area Loses Population According To 2020 US Census

The two most populated counties in the Lake Area are falling in population, according to the 2020 U-S Census.

The numbers show Camden County’s population dropping 2.9-percent for a total of just over 42-thousand seven hundred people.

Miller County’s population fell point-one-percent to a total of more than 24-thousand seven hundred residents.

But it’s a different story to the south and southwest.

The census shows Laclede County increasing its population by 1.3-percent to just over 36-thousand people.

Pulaski County had the greatest increase in the region with close to 17-hundred people showing up – that’s an increase of 3.2-percent over the 2010 Census.

Data by county:

In The Lake Area

Just Outside The Lake Area