Lake Area Mail Carrier Charged After Missed Delivery Leads to Confrontation

A dispute over why a package wasn’t delivered has a mail carrier for the Osage Beach Post Office in the dog house and with a future court date. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 51-year-old Scott Nowak used dog repellant to spray the unidentified victim who pursued Nowak to inquire why he did not stop to complete the expected delivery. The statement further indicates that Nowak said he would not deliver the package because of an aggressive dog at the residence. An argument then ensued when Nowak reportedly then refused to hand over the package away from the dog prompting Nowak to allegedly spray the victim in the face causing an apparent chemical burn. Nowak has, since, been formally charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action before being released on his own recognizance.

