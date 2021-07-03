Lake Area Man Faces Charges In Lebanon High Speed Chase

A Camdenton man is facing charges following a high-speed chase through Lebanon.

According to Lebanon Police, an officer noticed a car with no front license plate and attempted to pull said car over.

That’s when the driver attempted to flee by speeding down the road at nearly 60 miles an hour, crossing over numerous stop signs and eventually colliding with a fence and a pickup truck on Brice Street.

Deputies also found drugs inside the car.

40-year-old Daniel Lyndon Hurt is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.