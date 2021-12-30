The Lake Area has lost another influential founder.

According to the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, longtime Re/Max Lake of the Ozarks broker George Bogema passed away over the weekend.

At this time, it’s unknown how he died and no funeral announcements have been submitted.

Residents on social media say George was a “real asset to the Lake Community” and that he was a “truly remarkable man who always brought a smile to your face.”

George and his wife Ebbie ran the franchise known as “Spouses Selling Houses.”