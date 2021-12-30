News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Mourns Loss Of Realtor & Friend

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 29, 2021 , , , ,

The Lake Area has lost another influential founder.

According to the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, longtime Re/Max Lake of the Ozarks broker George Bogema passed away over the weekend.

At this time, it’s unknown how he died and no funeral announcements have been submitted.

Residents on social media say George was a “real asset to the Lake Community” and that he was a “truly remarkable man who always brought a smile to your face.”

George and his wife Ebbie ran the franchise known as “Spouses Selling Houses.”

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Versailles Man Facing Charges In Domestic Assault Case On Christmas Eve

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com