Don’t look now but we are under a month away from the 2022 edition of the Lake Area Chamber’s Annual Pub Crawl.

Chamber Executive Director Paige Jones says there are a couple notable changes starting with the event being scheduled for the weekend before President’s Day…“We have stretched it over a holiday weekend, so we’re promoting it as a 4-day event this year.”

Jones also tells KRMS News that transportation for getting around from bar-to-bar for the event will not provided this year…“Unfortunately due to the lack of drivers, we couldn’t make the buses happen.”

The pub crawl is set for February 18th through the 21st.

More information about the event can be found here: https://lakepubcrawl.com/