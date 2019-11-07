Lake Area Race Boats Involved in Crash in Key West

courtesy of race world offhsore

UPDATE: Race World Offshore has released additional details regarding the condition of the racers. Billy Allen reported no injuries. Larry Pinegar was released after evaluation for neck pain. Loren Peters suffered a sprained ankle and Mike Wright received lacerations on both legs.

Team Allen says they are out for the weekend with damages to the cockpit and port spontoon. They say they’ll rebuild over the winter and are looking forward to returning for the 2020 season.

Some scary moments for a pair of lake-based race teams as their boats get airborne in Florida. LPC Racing and Team Allen Lawn Care and Landscaping were racing side-by-side at the Race World Offshore Key West Championships when air got under their front ends, sending the boats flying out of the water. The two were just inches apart as they stood end-on-end perfectly vertically before flipping and landing upside down. It happened during the fifth lap of the Super Stock race. All racers involved were able to swim out from under the boats. Three of the four were taken to the hospital as a precaution but none were injured. Team LPC says their boat is too damaged to continue in the other races this weekend but they say it is repairable. KRMS has no information on the extent of damages to the Allen Lawncare boat.