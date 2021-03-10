Lake Area Realtor Accused Of Conspiracy To Commit Murder Has Bond Hearing Set For March 16th

A Lake Area real estate agent accused of conspiracy to commit murder will have a bond hearing next week.

43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman was arrested Thursday and court documents say she wanted to hire a hit man to kill her ex-mother-in law.

Prosecutors say Bauman was willing to pay 15-hundred dollars to have the ex-mother-in-law killed.

Prosecutors are accusing Bauman of trying to hire a hit man because she thought her ex-husband might try to get full custody of their children.

Bauman waived her right to a preliminary bond hearing Tuesday.

A bond hearing is set for March 16th in Camden County Circuit Court.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me account was setup in her name by an unknown man, claiming she had been put under a voodoo spell by Nigerian man.

That go fund me is attempting to raise money for her defense, however it’s unknown if it’s a valid account or not.