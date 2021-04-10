Lake Area Representative Luetkemeyer Concerned Over Biden Gun Actions

Executive actions taken by Joe Biden have one Lake Area U-S Representative concerned.

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer thinks taking gun from someone because of a mental health issue has to be done through a process “to have an arbitrary individual off the street, or even a family member, to say something and cause those guns to be taken away without due process is WRONG.”

Luetkemeyer tells KRMS News he thinks Biden is trying to infringe upon your right now own a gun in the U-S “you have to have due process, that’s the secret to all of these things that these folks want to do. They just want to arbitrarily allow law enforcement, or whomever, to go in and do whatever they are trying to impose. Whether that be taking away guns or trying to institutionalize somebody.”

He also says there’s a socialist agenda going on and the U-S Constitution is an obstacle for some who support it “the crutch of the problem is the media protects these people, it empowers these people. The Media is as much to blame here as the far left, because they’re empowering the far left with what they do and what they don’t do.”

Luetkemeyer was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

****Additional info:

Luetkemeyer on President Biden’s Unlawful Executive Order to Violate Second Amendment Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03) released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s executive order to infringe on law-abiding Americans’ rights to possess firearms.

“Villainizing and defunding the police, completely ignoring border security, and now infringing on Americans’ ability to defend ourselves without any chance of preventing crime. This reckless agenda may satisfy the political left, but it continues to threaten the livelihoods of people in Missouri and around the country. Our Founding Fathers felt the right to bear arms was so important they made it the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Today’s announcement from the Biden Administration is yet another reminder that they view our founding principles and documents as nothing more than an inconvenience they will simply ignore when they don’t fit their narrative.”