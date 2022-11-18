Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

A Lake Area native who’s been involved in numerous organizations is now being appointed to the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Rebecca Rupard of Osage Beach has been serving as Tourism Director for the City of Lebanon, where she has worked with the city and Laclede County on projects promoting the community and the Mother Road.

Rupard also worked with the Tri-County Lodging Association for 17 years prior to taking the position in Lebanon and is an active member of the Route 66 Society.

In years past, Rupard was responsible for helping with events such as the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and other community programs.

***Full release….

Today, Acting Governor Mike Kehoe announced three appointments to Missouri boards and commissions on behalf of Governor Mike Parson while he is on a trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates (the UAE), and Greece.

Paul Kirchhoff, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force.

Mr. Kirchhoff has served as the Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission since 2019. Previously, he was the Executive Director of the Missouri State Emergency Management and has served as a Colonel in the Missouri National Guard. Mr. Kirchhoff served as a member of the United States Army from 1987 until his honorable discharge in 2020. He is also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Kirhkhoff earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and communications from the University of Central Missouri, a Master of Arts in management from Webster University, and a Master of Arts in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Rebecca Rupard, of Osage Beach, was appointed to the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Ms. Rupard currently serves as the Tourism Director for the City of Lebanon, where she advertises and promotes the City of Lebanon and surrounding Laclede County. Previously, she was the Public Relations Manager for the Lake of the Ozarks Tri-County Lodging Association, a position she held for more than 17 years. Ms. Rupard is a member of the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, serves on the Board of Directors for Lebanon Missouri Main Street, LLC, and has served on the Missouri Division of Tourism’s Grant Review Committee.

Allen Serfas, of St. Charles, was appointed to the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force.

Mr. Serfas co-founded Assistance Home Care in 2011 and has served as the organization’s president since its founding. He is the Vice President of the Aging Ahead Foundation Board and serves on the Missouri Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors. Mr. Serfas earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Iowa.