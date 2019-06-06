Lake Area Residents Urged to Take Steps to Protect Property as Water Levels Expected to Rise

The amount of rain and water levels along the Missouri River will dictate what happens at Truman Lake and Lake of the Ozarks over the next couple of days. As the crest of the Missouri passes Hermann, the outflow from Truman Lake is expected to increase. Ameren’s Travis Hart tells KRMS News the potential increases and the amount of water to be released is being evaluated daily and Bagnell Dam will match whatever Truman does. Levels at the Lake of the Ozarks could fluctuate between 660 and 662 feet, with some reports saying the lake could reach the 668 mark around the 65 mile mark. Bagnell Dam could open the floodgates as early as Saturday with a possible discharge of as high as 85,000 cfs.

There are a few things property owners can do to try to protect against and mitigate potential damages.

 – Those along the Osage River should be prepared to move livestock, farm equipment, and other valuable property to higher ground immediately

 – Dock owners should consider turning off their electricity and making sure their docks are prepared to fluctuate with the rising water

 – Monitor levels by checking daily reports from Ameren…you can do that by calling 573-365-9205 and online at www.amerenmissouri.com/lake

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated as more information is available.