News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Residents Urged to Take Steps to Protect Property as Water Levels Expected to Rise

By Leave a Comment

The amount of rain and water levels along the Missouri River will dictate what happens at Truman Lake and Lake of the Ozarks over the next couple of days. As the crest of the Missouri passes Hermann, the outflow from Truman Lake is expected to increase. Ameren’s Travis Hart tells KRMS News the potential increases and the amount of water to be released is being evaluated daily and Bagnell Dam will match whatever Truman does. Levels at the Lake of the Ozarks could fluctuate between 660 and 662 feet, with some reports saying the lake could reach the 668 mark around the 65 mile mark. Bagnell Dam could open the floodgates as early as Saturday with a possible discharge of as high as 85,000 cfs.

There are a few things property owners can do to try to protect against and mitigate potential damages.

 – Those along the Osage River should be prepared to move livestock, farm equipment, and other valuable property to higher ground       immediately

 – Dock owners should consider turning off their electricity and making sure their docks are prepared to fluctuate with the rising water

 – Monitor levels by checking daily reports from Ameren…you can do that by calling 573-365-9205 and online at www.amerenmissouri.com/lake

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated as more information is available.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!