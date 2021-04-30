Lake Area Schools See Administration Changes This Week

A few changes are taking place a couple of Lake Area schools.

In the Macks Creek School District, Jason Trusty has been named as the 2021-2022 Principal of the High School.

Current Principal Dr. Brad Kolwyck is leaving the position to become the Scott County R-IV Superintendent.

Trusty previously served as a social studies teacher, head softball and baseball coach, and athletic and activities director.

In the Camdenton R-3 District, officials are announcing Lu Tana Griffin as Assistant Principal at Dogwood Elementary.

Lu Tana has served the district as a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher since 2009.

She’s also served as a substitute administration for the district prior to this appointment.

And in Lebanon’s school district, Jaymes Wapp is being named as the next Director of Alternative Programs.

Wapp replaces Dr. Kati O’Quinn in that position, who was recently hired as Lebanon High School Principal.

Wapp is currently the Principal at Laclede County R-1 High School in Conway and at this time it’s unknown who will be taking his role.