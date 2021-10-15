News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Townhall Meetings Now Into “Solutions Phase”

By

A series of townhall discussions continued this (past) week in Osage Beach with the main goal to come up with various solutions to identified problems in the Lake Area…

      NEWS-10-15-2021 THOMAS TOWNHALL-1 - 15th October 2021

124th District State Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas also says the discussions have now advanced into a “solutions phase”…

      NEWS-10-15-2021 THOMAS TOWNHALL-2 - 15th October 2021

Among possible solutions to the problems, according to Representative Thomas, include establishing a “lake watch” similar to a neighborhood crime watch and increasing awareness of regulations for boaters to follow when hitting the water.

 

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com