Lake Area Townhall Meetings Now Into “Solutions Phase”

A series of townhall discussions continued this (past) week in Osage Beach with the main goal to come up with various solutions to identified problems in the Lake Area…

124th District State Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas also says the discussions have now advanced into a “solutions phase”…

Among possible solutions to the problems, according to Representative Thomas, include establishing a “lake watch” similar to a neighborhood crime watch and increasing awareness of regulations for boaters to follow when hitting the water.