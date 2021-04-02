News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Area Under Another Red Flag Fire Warning

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at Noon this Friday until 8PM for the entire Lake of the Ozarks Region.

Officials with the National Weather Service say conditions of low relative humidity and high winds can be the fuel that spreads wildfires across the area.

Wind speeds of 20 to 30 miles an hour are also expected, with gusts as high as 45 miles an hour.

You’re encouraged to hold off on any burning plans until the Red flag warning is no longer in effect and the winds have died down.

 

 

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, AND CURED
FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021,
022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055,
056, 058, AND 059...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
  020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039,
  040, 054, 055, 056, 058, and 059.

* WIND...South winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH values between 20 and 26 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
  Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

