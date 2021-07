A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma until 11 PM CDT

More info:

3:10 PM: Monitoring thunderstorm development along a line from near Appleton City to Hermitage. Moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. Storms are tracking east 30-40 mph and will be impacting portions of the Lake of the Ozarks.