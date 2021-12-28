News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Area Weather Records Set During Christmas Heatwave

ByReporter Mike Anthony

woman in orange jacket standing on snow covered ground

While the Christmas holiday weekend felt more fall or spring like than winter, at least one record did fall with the mercury pushing to a new high in the lake area on Friday, Christmas Eve…

“Our previous record was 72 degrees, and we did get up to that projected 75” says Weatherology Weather Center forecaster Cara Foster.

She tells KRMS News it may have been really mild and nice at the time, but it will soon come to an end…“It is suppose to be December and we’re suppose to have some type of wintry weather, and we’ll make up for it this week.”

That wintry weather this week is expected to be in the way of temperatures dipping down into the mid-to-upper 20’s before a slight warm-up on Friday setting the stage for the temperature to bottom out Saturday night all the way down to the middle teens.

