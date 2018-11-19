Lake Area Worker Falls to Death From Condominium Roof

A contractor working on the roof of a Lake Area condominium building falls to his death. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to #79 Horizons Lane, building 5, was received shortly before 7-AM on Friday…

NEWS-11-20-18 Construction Death (audio) - 20th November 2018

Bystanders started life saving efforts which continued when medical personnel arrived. Despite those efforts, the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is underway and is being conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.