Lake Area attorney Fawzy Simon tosses his hat into the race for circuit judge in Camden County.

In his announcement, Simons will be running as a Republican and says that he has been practicing law at the lake since 2008 in the public and private sectors.

The 26th Judicial Circuit includes Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede Counties.

The Primary Election for the position will be held in August of next year and the General Election, if necessary, in November of next year.