Lake Attorney Meagan Howe Has License Suspended By Supreme Court

By

A Lake Area Attorney has officially had her license suspended by the Missouri Supreme Court and the Office of Disciplinary Chief Counsel.

According to a statement from the court, the judges found probable cause to enact the interim suspension of the license to practice law for Meagan Howe, following an investigation into fraud and negligence.

Howe practices law in Lebanon and Camdenton.

She’s also having to pay for all court costs related to the judgement.

The office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel filed the suit earlier this week, indicating that Howe should be suspended based on findings of mishandling of money, fraud and because she may be suffering from alcohol addiction and would not be giving her clients proper representation.

