Lake Chamber Announces Paige Jones As New Director

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is announcing a new director.

Paige Jones will be replacing KC Cloke on March 19th and she’s been with the Chamber for two years.

But Paige also comes with 23 years of experience in Hospitality and Event Sales Management.

Cloke is set become the new director at the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce.

-o-

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

LAKE OZARK, MO. — The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Mrs. Paige Jones as the new Executive Director of the chamber. Jones, a longtime resident of the Lake area, has over 23 years in Hospitality and Event Sales and Management experience and has served on several non-profit organizations/Board of Directors including Missouri Travel Alliance and the Society of Government Meeting Professionals.

“Paige and her husband Jasen live in Kaiser with their two children whom are currently attending School of the Osage. Paige began visiting the Lake when her Grandmother retired here in 1975 from Jefferson City. She speaks to the one stoplight town and the growth of the area we know as the Lake Area today. Paige has been a permanent resident of the Lake since 1995 and is very knowledgeable with both the Lake area and business community. She is going to be a great fit for our chamber, our members and the community we all love”, noted Angie Schuster, President of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Paige has been with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for two years and has been engaged with our Members, Visitors, and the Events our Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosts. We look forward to supporting Paige as she assumes the role of Executive Director on March 19, 2021.

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to improve the economic and community prosperity in the Lake of the Ozarks area by providing services to and advocating for businesses.

### image provided