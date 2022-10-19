News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 19, 2022 , , ,

It’s that time of the year again when the Lake Area Chamber’s membership comes together to recognize each other for their contributions over the past year…“That is our annual fall dinner and & awards. We’re very excited!” says Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw, “It’s coming up next Thursday….literally just around the corner. It’s going to be at Margaritaville, so if you need tickets or you want to sponsor….you need to call the chamber or go to our website and get registered or get in contact with us.”

She tells KRMS News that highlighting the evening will be the presentations of the Young Professional of the Year, the Non-Profit of the Year, the Small and Large businesses of the year and the Distinguished Citizen.

The deadline for tickets to be purchased or to register to be part of the annual dinner is by the close of business on Thursday.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Wednesday Is Missouri Day In The Show Me State

Oct 19, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Wednesday Is Missouri Day In The Show Me State

Oct 19, 2022 News Press Release