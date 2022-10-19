Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

It’s that time of the year again when the Lake Area Chamber’s membership comes together to recognize each other for their contributions over the past year…“That is our annual fall dinner and & awards. We’re very excited!” says Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw, “It’s coming up next Thursday….literally just around the corner. It’s going to be at Margaritaville, so if you need tickets or you want to sponsor….you need to call the chamber or go to our website and get registered or get in contact with us.”

She tells KRMS News that highlighting the evening will be the presentations of the Young Professional of the Year, the Non-Profit of the Year, the Small and Large businesses of the year and the Distinguished Citizen.

The deadline for tickets to be purchased or to register to be part of the annual dinner is by the close of business on Thursday.