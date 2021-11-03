Lake Chamber Hands Out Awards To Community Leaders During Fall Dinner

It was a big night for the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – Over 200 members of the Lake business community gathered for the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Fall Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at Camden on the Lake Resort and Conference Center.

Seven prestigious awards were given throughout the evening in the following categories:

Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Board Member of the Year, Distinguished Citizen of the Year and the President’s Award.

The winners of the 2021 LACC Annual Awards are:

Non-Profit of the Year: Great Rivers Council – Boy Scouts of America

Small Business of the Year: BallParks National

Large Business of the Year: Barrett Restaurant Group

Young Professional of the Year: Sam Beck – Edward Jones – Financial Advisor

Distinguished Citizen of the Year: Sandy Waggett – MSW Interactive

The Lake Area Chamber staff awarded Board Member of the Year to both Morgan Crainshaw with Arrowhead Senior Living and Luke Hagedorn with Dog Days Bar and Grill for their exceptional service to the Lake Area Chamber and the countless hours donated to serve. Mike Smith with the Precision Auto & Tire Services was presented with the President’s Award, in recognition of his outstanding service to the Lake Area Chamber and to the Lake community.

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce members celebrating 25 years of membership were also recognized. These members include:

Central Bank – Lake of the Ozarks

Old Kinderhook

Instant Signs and Banners

S. Resort management

City of Linn Creek

Windows and More

Holiday Inn Express

StoneBridge Senior Living

Miller Companies

Christ the King Lutheran Church

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, membership-based organization with more than 590 members ranging from home-based businesses to large corporations. The Chamber’s mission is to improve the economic and community prosperity in the Lake of the Ozarks area by providing services to and advocating for businesses. To learn more about the Chamber, including membership, please contact Casey Alexander, Membership Director, at (573) 964-1008 or Calexander@lakeareachamber.com.