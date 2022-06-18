Lake area gamers and anime fans converged Saturday in Osage Beach for the second annual Lake Con event.

The three-day convention featured vendors, cosplayers, celebrity appearances and more.

The event’s Coordinator, Heather Conner, told KRMS News the event was her way of bringing something different to the lake.

“[The Lake draws] in a lot of partiers, but we don’t draw in a lot of gamers,” said Conners. “Not everybody who comes here on family vacation wants to go out drinking.”

Conner says they saw upwards of 300 people come out for the event, and that the proceeds from the convention will be used to host it again next year.