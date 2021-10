The next meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Board of Directors is on the calendar for Monday, the 18th of this month.

Agenda items include guest speaker Ben White from Missouri Main Street Connection, Executive Director Brian Yansen and Chairman Tom Wright.

The meeting, on the 18th, will take place inside Osage Beach City Hall beginning at 10am.

****More details:

LOCLG Agenda 10182021