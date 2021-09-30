News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Employers Getting A Chance To Work With Local Educators

By

Numerous Lake Area employers will have the chance to get together with educators in three counties to talk about to connect local businesses with people ready to work.

The Workforce Roundtable Event’s happening Friday, November 12th.

“We are looking for employers who would like to sit at the table, and discuss various issue employers are having” says K.C. Cloke with the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce,“Any emplyoers out there that would like to participate and would like to provide valuable feedback should reach out to any of the local chambers of commerce, and we’ll be happy to get you on that list.”

She tells KRMS News the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council is also involved in setting up the event.

The input gathered will help area educators design curriculum that can help fill the employment gap some businesses are facing.

Cloke also says that Camdenton’s already getting set for the holidays “Christmas is already being discussed, a lot of exciting things are coming back to Camdenton on December 4th, the first Saturday of December.”

Cloke says the Christmas on the Square Committee held its first meeting Tuesday.

She appears every other Wednesday on The Ozarks This Morning with Guy Wehman.

