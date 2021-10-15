News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Expected To Be Busy With Fishing Tournaments This Weekend

By

 

If you plan on hitting the lake for some fishing this weekend, beware, it might be a case of hit-or-miss when trying to land that trophy bass or crappie. Professional fishing guide Jack Uxa says one of the main problems that might keep you from catching your limit will be how much the lake continues to turn over…

      NEWS-10-15-2021 LAKE FISHING-1 - 15th October 2021

Uxa also says another problem might be how busy traffic will be on the lake with a couple big events on the calendar on the calendar this weekend…

      NEWS-10-15-2021 LAKE FISHING-2 - 15th October 2021

Other tournaments are also expected to take place here at the lake this weekend. It’s recommended by Uxa, if you can, to avoid the main lake accesses such as the PB-2, Shawnee Bend and the Gravois ramps.

 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com