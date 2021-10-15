Lake Expected To Be Busy With Fishing Tournaments This Weekend

If you plan on hitting the lake for some fishing this weekend, beware, it might be a case of hit-or-miss when trying to land that trophy bass or crappie. Professional fishing guide Jack Uxa says one of the main problems that might keep you from catching your limit will be how much the lake continues to turn over…

Uxa also says another problem might be how busy traffic will be on the lake with a couple big events on the calendar on the calendar this weekend…

Other tournaments are also expected to take place here at the lake this weekend. It’s recommended by Uxa, if you can, to avoid the main lake accesses such as the PB-2, Shawnee Bend and the Gravois ramps.