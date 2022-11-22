News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Fundraiser For Ft. Myers Raises $55,000 On Saturday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 21, 2022 , ,

The Lake of the Ozarks Relief fundraiser to help those in need in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian is being called a big success.

The fundraiser was held Saturday at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar with nearly $55,000 raised from among the more than 400 who turned out for the event.

Fundraising efforts will continue through the time of the Fort Myers Beach-Lake of the Ozarks Party on January 10th.

And prior to the get-together a contingent from the lake will head down to directly help locals and work on different projects in Fort Myers.

Donations can be made toward the effort on the LOTO Relief Fund Facebook page.

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Local Sports School News Top Stories

Versailles Tigers on the Move to the Ozark Highlands Conference???

Nov 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Man Injured In ATV Accident

Nov 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Politics State News Top Stories

MO Senator Josh Hawley Speaks Out About Pelosi/McConnell

Nov 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Local Sports School News Top Stories

Versailles Tigers on the Move to the Ozark Highlands Conference???

Nov 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Fundraiser For Ft. Myers Raises $55,000 On Saturday

Nov 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Man Injured In ATV Accident

Nov 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Politics State News Top Stories

MO Senator Josh Hawley Speaks Out About Pelosi/McConnell

Nov 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins