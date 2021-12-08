News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Of The Ozarks Christmas Parade Is Set For Saturday

Dec 8, 2021

All plans are a-go…rain, shine or snow…for this weekend’s Christmas parade in Lake Ozark. Local writer and longtime resident Loretta Srch says that the annual parade is steep in tradition here at the lake “This parade is the 37th annual, and it’s the Lake of the Ozarks parade because it was started as a gift to the community.”

Srch also says the Bagnell Dam Strip Association’s choice of Tennyson DeGraffenreid as the Grand Marshal was a no-brainier “He has a long history with the lake. His grandfather, his father worked on building the dam. His ants…Oma and Noma, were the first to cross the dam when it opened on May 31st, 1931.”

Line-ups take place along Route-242 near the boulevard starting at 11:30 Saturday morning with the parade down toward Bagnell Dam starting promptly at 1:00.

Following the parade, kids of all ages will be able to visit with Santa in Luby’s Plaza.

The theme for this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade is “the 90th Bagnell Dam Christmas.”

 

