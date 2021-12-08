All plans are a-go…rain, shine or snow…for this weekend’s Christmas parade in Lake Ozark. Local writer and longtime resident Loretta Srch says that the annual parade is steep in tradition here at the lake “This parade is the 37th annual, and it’s the Lake of the Ozarks parade because it was started as a gift to the community.”

Srch also says the Bagnell Dam Strip Association’s choice of Tennyson DeGraffenreid as the Grand Marshal was a no-brainier “He has a long history with the lake. His grandfather, his father worked on building the dam. His ants…Oma and Noma, were the first to cross the dam when it opened on May 31st, 1931.”

Line-ups take place along Route-242 near the boulevard starting at 11:30 Saturday morning with the parade down toward Bagnell Dam starting promptly at 1:00.

Following the parade, kids of all ages will be able to visit with Santa in Luby’s Plaza.

The theme for this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade is “the 90th Bagnell Dam Christmas.”

***More:

The BDSA presents the 37th Lake of the Ozarks Christmas parade. Saturday 1:00 pm. Line up 11:30.

Details, contacts and entry forms at www.lakechristmasparade.com Entries still available.

The theme of history, 90th Bagnell Dam Christmas welcomes all to come and enjoy not only the Christmas spirit, but also the community spirit, a look back, a look forward, a look right here. Come join in, partake of the celebration.

Santa will visit with children at The BEAM Lighthouse in Luby’s Plaza immediately following parade.