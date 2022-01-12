The annual Lake of the Ozarks Ft. Myers Beach Party breaks yet another record.

In its 16th year, the event hosted by KRMS and Viper Communications saw a record 2,000 people attend at Shucker’s at The Gulfshore and the Cottage Bar.

While Lake Area residents mingled with one another, they were graced by local acts from the lake like Dale Blue.

Officials with Viper believe that next year’s event may be even bigger.

You can see photos from the event on our sister station’s Facebook page, search 935 ROCKS.