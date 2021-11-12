News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake of the Ozarks Named # 2 In Pet Friendly Destinations For Christmas

By

The Lake of the Ozarks is hitting the top of another national tourist list.

The lake area is being named as the second-ranked U.S. destination city having the most pet-friendly Airbnbs.

The rankings, put together by CertaPet, take into account the number of pet-friendly Airbnb listings per 100-thousand people for the time period between Christmas Day and New year’s.

A city in Oregon came in as # 1.

 

***More info:

CertaPet analyzed 100 cities to name the most pet-friendly Airbnbs and revealed that the Lake of the Ozarks, MO ranks 2nd as the city with the most pet-friendly Airbnbs in the US.

The Lake of the Ozarks’ diversity of species thriving within its waters gives it a significant advantage over other lakes in the country, making it the top fishing lake in the country.

Key findings:

  • The top 5 cities include Cannon Beach, OR (#1), Gatlinburg, TN, Telluride, CO, and Tybee Island, GA––each with 2,500+ Airbnb listings per 100,000 people
  • Cape Cod, MA reigns with 287 pet-friendly Airbnb listings during the designated time frame overall
  • Cape Cod, MA population is 228,996
  • Miami Beach, FL, Asheville, NC, Nashville, TN, and Charleston, SC are the top 5 cities with the most-friendly Airbnb “overall” (total number of Airbnb listings between Christmas and New Year)
  • Miami Beach and Asheville had 285 pet-friendly Airbnb in overall listings
  • Aspen, CO ranks #1 as the most expensive city with the average price of Airbnbs hovering above $1,200 per night during the holiday season
  • The top 5 most expensive Airbnb cities include Montauk, NY, Shelter Island, NY, Key West, FL, and Lake Tahoe, CA follow as the most expensive cities for a pet-friendly Airbnb.
  • The least expensive cities include Cheyenne, WY, Oklahoma City, OK, and Omaha, NE.

View the full study here.

ABOUT CertaPet

CertaPet is the #1 Emotional Support Letter Service and is 100% compliant with all State and Federal regulations.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com