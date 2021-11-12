Lake of the Ozarks Named # 2 In Pet Friendly Destinations For Christmas

The Lake of the Ozarks is hitting the top of another national tourist list.

The lake area is being named as the second-ranked U.S. destination city having the most pet-friendly Airbnbs.

The rankings, put together by CertaPet, take into account the number of pet-friendly Airbnb listings per 100-thousand people for the time period between Christmas Day and New year’s.

A city in Oregon came in as # 1.

Key findings:

The top 5 cities include Cannon Beach, OR (#1), Gatlinburg, TN, Telluride, CO, and Tybee Island, GA––each with 2,500+ Airbnb listings per 100,000 people

Cape Cod, MA reigns with 287 pet -friendly Airbnb listings during the designated time frame overall

-friendly Airbnb listings during the designated time frame overall Cape Cod, MA population is 228,996

Miami Beach, FL, Asheville, NC, Nashville, TN, and Charleston, SC are the top 5 cities with the most-friendly Airbnb “overall” (total number of Airbnb listings between Christmas and New Year)

Miami Beach and Asheville had 285 pet -friendly Airbnb in overall listings

-friendly Airbnb in overall listings Aspen, CO ranks #1 as the most expensive city with the average price of Airbnbs hovering above $1,200 per night during the holiday season

The top 5 most expensive Airbnb cities include Montauk, NY, Shelter Island, NY, Key West, FL, and Lake Tahoe, CA follow as the most expensive cities for a pet -friendly Airbnb.

-friendly Airbnb. The least expensive cities include Cheyenne, WY, Oklahoma City, OK, and Omaha, NE.

