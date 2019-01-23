Lake of the Ozarks Sign Set for Repairs After Lightning Strike

A giant lighted sign that welcomes visitors to the lake area apparently also attracts lightning. K.C. Cloke of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says the “Lake of the Ozarks” sign in the Lake Ozark area was damaged by a lightning strike. The entire light board for the attraction has to be replaced. Cloke says the Chamber has written a check for $5,500 to make the necessary repairs, which should take place soon. The sign should be repaired and functioning normally well before the start of the tourist season.