Lake Of The Ozarks Spotlighted On CNN During REO Speedwagon Concert

The Lake of the Ozarks is once again on the national news screen, landing on prime time during CNN’s “Fourth Across America” with REO Speedwagon playing live at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

Thousands of fans were seen enjoying the show as the cameras panned across the stadium.

The Lake was on display during the COVID 19 Pandemic of 2020, after a viral video showed numerous bars with patrons going mask free, after Camden County removed the mask ordinance.

The national news media ended up following the Lake’s activities for the remainder of the year.

Ozarks Amphitheater had only one show in 2020, however this year’s lineup has more stars than ever before for the Lake of the Ozarks and dates lasting well into the end of the season.