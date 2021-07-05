News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Of The Ozarks Spotlighted On CNN During REO Speedwagon Concert

By

The Lake of the Ozarks is once again on the national news screen, landing on prime time during CNN’s “Fourth Across America” with REO Speedwagon playing live at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

Thousands of fans were seen enjoying the show as the cameras panned across the stadium.

The Lake was on display during the COVID 19 Pandemic of 2020, after a viral video showed numerous bars with patrons going mask free, after Camden County removed the mask ordinance.

The national news media ended up following the Lake’s activities for the remainder of the year.

Ozarks Amphitheater had only one show in 2020, however this year’s lineup has more stars than ever before for the Lake of the Ozarks and dates lasting well into the end of the season.

 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com